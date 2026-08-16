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Scott pitches into 7th, helps Mets past Nats for sweep

Mets sweep Nationals 4-3 fueled by a two-run homer and a pitcher's post-surgery long outing; they are now 9-5 in August

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Scott pitches into 7th, helps Mets past Nats for sweep
Scott pitches into 7th, helps Mets past Nats for sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Scott pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery and Luis Torrens hit a two-run homer Sunday, helping the surging New York Mets to a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals and a three-game series sweep.

Scott (4-3) gave up three runs and struck out seven, one shy of his career high, over 6 1/3 innings — his longest outing since his big league debut on May 4, 2024, when went 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander made eight more starts before having the reconstructive elbow surgery three months later.

Kodai Senga earned his third save by striking out two in the ninth.

Torrens’ 407-foot homer to straightaway center off Jake Irvin (2-7) put the Mets ahead for good in the fourth and was his fourth round-tripper in his last six starts. He had two homers in his first 67 games through Aug. 1.

Jorge Polanco had an RBI groundout and Jared Young delivered a run-scoring double as the Mets swept a series for the second time in four tries since the trade deadline. New York, which is 9-5 in August, swept just two series prior to this month.

Bo Bichette reached base in all four plate appearances via a triple, two singles and a walk. He is batting .315 since June 2.

Keibert Ruiz had a pair of RBI singles and Abimelec Ortiz homered for the Nationals, who have lost 13 of 18.

Irvin allowed four runs and struck out six in six innings.

Up next

Nationals LHP Jackson Kent (0-0, 6.75 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite RHP Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.44) to kickoff a series at Texas.

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (8-8, 3.42 ERA) pitches Monday against San Diego RHP Walker Buehler (7-5, 4.88) to open a three-game set.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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