Seahawks safety Clark, offensive lineman Richman placed on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed safety Bud Clark and offensive lineman Mason Richman on injured reserve because of injuries they suffered in a preseason loss at the Tennessee Titans.

Clark, a second-round draft pick this year out of TCU, broke his ankle on Seattle's first defensive play Sunday and was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast.

Richman injured his right leg on Seattle's opening drive in Nashville. Following the game, coach Mike Macdonald called it a “major injury, a long-term injury” without revealing details.

Richman is in his second season with the Seahawks after he was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. He appeared in two games as a rookie.

With the latest injuries, Seattle had three open spots on the 90-player roster after they waived running back Anthony Hankerson on Monday.

The Seahawks filled those spots by signing tackle Derrick Graham, safety Tysheem Johnson and running back Justin Jones.

Johnson spent the 2025 preseason with the Bears and spent time on Atlanta's practice squad after going undrafted out of Oregon.

Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Auburn, had joined the Seahawks earlier in camp and played in the preseason opener against the Cowboys .

Graham was waived by Houston early in training camp after going undrafted out of Tulane. His father is Derrick Graham Sr., who played nine NFL seasons, including two with the Seahawks.

The injuries to Clark and Richman were the latest to hit the Seahawks. Wide receiver Jake Bobo was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Titans on Friday and placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

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