Serbia's protesting youth formally join race challenging Vucic before next month's election

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — University students behind nearly two years of anti-government protests in Serbia on Monday formally entered the election race before an early parliamentary vote, challenging populist President Aleksandar Vucic .

The youth movement submitted their election list to the state election authorities after a joyful march through downtown Belgrade, the capital of the Balkan country . A few thousand people joined the noisy gathering, clapping in support.

The Oct. 25 vote is seen as a major test for Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, party has held a tight grip on power since taking office 14 years ago. The election will be held against the backdrop of heightened political tensions as the governing populists seek to remain in office despite widespread popular discontent.

The protests were triggered by a train station tragedy on Nov. 1, 2024, that killed 16 people in northern Serbia. The students demanded accountability for the concrete canopy collapse in the city of Novi Sad alleging that corruption led to flawed renovation work on the building.

Almost daily demonstrations , sometimes drawing hundreds of thousands of people, shook Vucic more than at any time since his party came to power in 2012. Vucic has been Serbia's prime minister or president since 2014.

Protesting students have demanded an early parliamentary election for more than a year, but Vucic has apparently waited until he felt strong enough to run.

Students believe in victory

Milica Popovic told the crowd on Monday that her fellow students will show that “the law exists in Serbia and that justice is not the privilege of the chosen few.”

“You have told us not to give up and we haven't,” she said. “It is now time for us to take over the institutions of this country.”

Vucic said he would resign the presidency on Sept. 27 so that he can lead his Serbian Progressive Party's campaign, and become the prime minister if they win. He can't run for president again since Serbia's constitution sets a two-term limit. An early presidential election will be held separately.

The student-backed list includes university professors, teachers, experts and other individuals from all walks of life.

The crowd on Monday in Belgrade chanted “Victory,” before heading toward Serbia's national electoral commission headquarters. Participants carried a huge banner reading “Students win,” along with the copy of Belgrade's landmark Victor monument.

Vucic blasts opponents

Vucic on Monday described his chief opponents as a “nameless list, a list without a program, without plans, without anything.” He alleged an elaborate campaign of lies against his government, including reports that authorities used a sonic weapon against peaceful protesters at a huge gathering last March in Belgrade.

Vucic's SNS party and allied Socialist Party already have submitted their tickets for the election. Several right-wing and centrist opposition parties will also run.

Vucic has pushed back hard against the protesters, sparking international concern over police violence and arbitrary detentions. He has accused the students and their professors of intending to “destroy the state” under unspecified foreign guidance.

Serbia’s bid to join the European Union has stalled under Vucic, who has maintained close ties with both Russia and China. Previous elections in Serbia have been marred by multiple irregularities and violence.