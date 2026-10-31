Several key employment reports and more corporate earnings updates will fill out a busy week

NEW YORK (AP) — The health of the jobs market, along with updates on several areas of the economy and corporate profits, will fill the calendar this week.

The latest updates also arrive as Americans head to the polls for the Nov. 3 midterm elections that could reshape Congress as inflation continues squeezing households.

Here’s a look at some of the key reports coming in the week ahead.

The employment market shows signs of stress as job growth stagnates

Several reports this week will provide updates on various aspects of the jobs market, which has remained a relatively resilient part of the economy as stubbornly hot inflation burns household budgets. On Tuesday, the Labor Department will release its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for September, providing details on job openings and layoffs for a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Job openings have remained in a relatively stable range throughout the year and economists expect the most recent report to show a slight rise.

The weekly update on unemployment claims , which are a proxy for layoffs, will be released on Thursday. The closely-watched monthly employment report will be released on Friday. That report will detail hiring by employers during October for a range of industries and sectors. Economists expect little change in hiring from September's disappointing update . Revisions have also shaved more jobs from prior monthly reports.

The weaker employment market adds more worries to an economy already under pressure from inflation. It also makes the Federal Reserve's job more complicated. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate again before the year ends in an effort to cool inflation. But it also has a goal of seeking maximum employment, and higher rates that slow economic growth tend to hurt the jobs market.

Manufacturing and services sectors of the economy continue expanding

Monthly reports from the Institute for Supply Management have shown that the overall economy is expanding. That trend for slight growth is expected to have continued in October. The manufacturing report will be released on Monday, while the report on the more economically influential services sector will be released on Wednesday.

The reports also include commentary from businesses on the conditions they are facing and higher costs have dominated their concerns. Many businesses are facing more stress over operations and planning because of inflation driven by an erratic U.S. trade conflict with much of the world and the surging price of oil driven by the U.S. war with Iran. The trade conflict has increased costs for a wide range of materials, while making it difficult for businesses to plan ahead amid the constantly shifting U.S. trade policy.

The U.S. war with Iran has been ongoing since February and has essentially shut down the vital Strait of Hormuz and stifled global oil shipments. That has fueled a leap in gas prices, making shipping more expensive for everything from food to clothing. The main driver for much of the inflation facing households and businesses stems from rising fuel costs.

Corporate earnings reports keep providing more insight into inflation impacts, AI prospects

Corporate earnings from a wide range of businesses this week will help add more detail to the bigger economic picture. Companies focused on travel, technology and clothing are all set to report profits for their most recent quarter and provide forecasts for the rest of the year and beyond.

Nearly half of the companies in the S&P 500 have already reported their latest financial results and Wall Street is currently expecting profits to rise by 30% overall.

Clorox, the maker of bleach and other household staples, will report its results on Monday. Big Tech companies Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer will report their results on Tuesday. Online travel company Booking Holdings will also report on Tuesday, followed by rival Expedia on Wednesday. Clothing and accessories makers Tapestry and Ralph Lauren will report their results on Thursday.