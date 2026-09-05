Shohei Ohtani sits again as Dodgers star battles lingering biceps, neck and knee issues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani got a second straight day off Friday while the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar deals with assorted injuries.

Ohtani smiled and laughed in the dugout while watching Thursday's game, going on the field with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates to celebrate a walk-off 3-2 win over St. Louis that avoided a series sweep.

“He was pretty jovial yesterday, which was a good sign, more kind of upbeat than I’ve seen him in months,” manager Dave Roberts said before the Dodgers opened a three-game set against Washington.

Ohtani’s symptoms involving his right biceps, neck and left knee haven’t improved in recent weeks, although Roberts remains noncommital about the possibility of a stint on the injured list.

“Hopeful,” the manager said, "but I wouldn’t say confident.”

The injuries were initially delaying Ohtani's return to pitching, but they're now affecting his hitting. He's batting .279 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Roberts said Ohtani's hasn't admitted that his performance has been impacted by his injuries.

“What we saw a couple nights ago wasn’t him, so clearly he was not feeling well,” Roberts said.

Ohtani has been “very agreeable” about the team's cautious approach with him.

“He wants to be out there, wants to play," Roberts said, “but he’s understanding that whatever decision we make is the best interest for him and the team.”

Ohtani hasn’t spoken to the media in nearly three weeks.

Center fielder Tommy Edman was in Ohtani’s leadoff spot again against Washington, while Alex Call remained the designated hitter, batting seventh. Edman went 4 for 5 with two runs scored on Thursday.

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