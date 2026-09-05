Smith and Sayin help No. 1 Ohio State prepare for Texas with 56-3 rout of Ball State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jeremiah Smith had two highlight reel-worthy touchdown catches, Julian Sayin passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns, and top-ranked Ohio State tuned up for next week's matchup against No. 5 Texas with a 56-3 rout of Ball State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (1-0) went three-and-out on their opening drive before finding the end zone on seven of their next nine possessions.

Smith had eight receptions for 151 yards, all in the first half. He started Ohio State's scoring with a 48-yard, one-handed, over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone off a play-action pass by Sayin. He extended the Buckeyes' advantage to 28-3 with 10 seconds left in the first half with a 3-yard catch in the back of the end zone.

Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes before coming out midway through the third quarter. He also had the first rushing score of his career on a 3-yard run up the middle on fourth-and-goal to make it 21-0 three minutes into the second quarter.

Bo Jackson (65 yards) and Ja’Kobi Jackson (49 yards) added long rushing TDs in the third quarter. Devin McCuin had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Ball State (0-1) got its only points on Brody Boehm's 54-yard field goal with 1:17 remaining in the second quarter. Keldric Luster was 18 of 33 passing for 89 yards in his first collegiate start.

The takeaway

Ball State: The Cardinals, who received $1.9 million to play Ohio State for the first time, fell to 0-2 against No. 1-ranked teams in the AP Top 25 .

Ohio State: Coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that he wanted a clean performance from the Buckeyes. The offense operated with tempo while the defense held the Cardinals to 165 total yards.

Up next

Ball State: Hosts Stony Brook on Sept. 12.

Ohio State: At No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12.

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