Snell throws 6 shutout innings and Tucker ends home run drought as Dodgers beat Nationals 5-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell tossed six scoreless innings, Kyle Tucker homered for the first time since Aug. 8 and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Friday night in their series opener.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their fifth in a row against the Nationals dating to June 22, 2025.

Snell (3-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven. Leading 4-0, he gave up back-to-back hits to open the sixth but retired the next three batters to end the threat.

Tucker's 12th homer of the season and first at home since mid-June off reliever Luis Perales made it 5-0 in the sixth.

The Dodgers opened a four-run cushion when Alex Call, the designated hitter in Shohei Ohtani's absence , doubled and scored from third on an error by shortstop Nasim Nuñez, who dropped a ball hit by Tommy Edman, who was safe at first.

Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead on Mookie Betts' RBI single and Teoscar Hernández's two-run double off Nationals starter Jackson Kent (1-3) in the third.

Washington got three straight hits off reliever Seth Halvorsen to open the ninth. Brady House doubled and scored on pinch-hitter Abimelec Ortiz's single. Ortiz moved to third on pinch-hitter José Tena's single. Jack Dreyer came on and Ortiz scored on Jorbit Vivas' groundout to second. James Wood's RBI double scored Tena, making it 5-3, before Dreyer secured his sixth career save and second this season.

Kent gave up four runs and four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking four.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (12-5, 3.12 ERA) starts Saturday against Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-0, 2.79).

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