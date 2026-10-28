Spanish soccer federation postpones 24 Copa del Rey games after train crash, clubs show solidarity

MADRID (AP) — The national soccer federation has postponed all 24 Copa del Rey games scheduled for Wednesday because of the train accident that killed more than 60 people in central Spain.

Clubs across the country sent messages of solidarity and support to the victims of the accident, which also left dozens injured after a high-speed train slammed into the rear of another one that had stopped on the tracks.

“Shocked by the tragic railway accident,” the federation said.

It said it ordered the postponement of the games “in solidarity with the victims."

“The entire Spanish soccer community stands united in grief over this tragedy and has made itself available to the authorities to assist the victims of this devastating accident,” the federation added.

“Real Madrid C.F. wishes to express its deepest sorrow over the tragic railway accident,” the club said in a statement. “The club extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as its affection and solidarity to the injured and all those affected by this terrible accident.”

Barcelona also expressed “its deepest condolences to the victims.”

“The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery,” it said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid said it joined “in the grief for the victims of the terrible railway accident that occurred this morning.”

Atletico, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the teams who do not enter the tournament until the round of 32.

The federation said it would later provide a revised tournament schedule. Five top-flight clubs were set to play in the first round on Wednesday: Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Valencia, Alaves and Levante.

First-round games on Thursday have not been postponed. Games were played on Tuesday as well.

The Spanish league has not announced any postponements of this weekend’s games.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here