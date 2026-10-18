Steelers coach Mike McCarthy shrugs off foot injury after halftime tent visit

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy was able to laugh off an injury after spending halftime of Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the medical tent after his foot was stepped on.

The team's medical staff and the Steelers overcoming a 13-point, second-half deficit to win 26-19 in overtime made him feel a lot better.

McCarthy limped across the field toward the visiting locker room at Raymond James Stadium before turning and walking slowly to the tent behind Pittsburgh's bench. He returned to the sideline for the second half with the Steelers trailing 13-3.

“I don’t recommend it,” McCarthy said of his time in the injury tent. “It’s really hot in there."

McCarthy credited the Steelers' medical staff for making sure he was able to stay on the sideline and said he was able to communicate with the team from the tent while assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. handled the duties.

“Joe has head coach responsibilities normally, so they didn’t miss a beat,” McCarthy added.

NFL halftime periods are 13 minutes, which meant that there wasn’t going to be much time for McCarthy to get into the locker room and then get back on the field.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that not much happens at halftime, anyway.

“People don’t realize what happens at halftime, I think," he said. "There’s like a huddle by the coaches in the back and the players ... we’re just BS’ing and talking among ourselves about things that happened. Some sandwiches get eaten and bananas. ... There’s not a whole lot of stuff that happens at halftime.”

Rodgers said that he received word that McCarthy was in the tent and was happy the coach was good to go for the second half.

“I’m glad he’s OK,” Rodgers added. “He’s from Pittsburgh. He toughed it out.”

The Steelers rallied with 16 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 19 before winning in overtime.

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