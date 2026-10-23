Steelers practice at Stade de France canceled because of bad weather

PARIS (AP) — A morning practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France was canceled Friday because of bad weather, the team said.

The Steelers flew from Pittsburgh overnight and had planned to practice at Stade de France at 11 a.m. local time, but it was called off 90 minutes beforehand. There was wind and rain in Paris on Friday morning.

Instead, the team planned to hold news conferences at a downtown hotel.

The Saints are based in Versailles and practice at Stade Municipal Montbauron.

“Due to elevated wind and rain conditions, in accordance with local authorities, there will not be a media viewing portion during today’s Saints practice at Stade Municipal Montbauron,” the league's email to journalists said.

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