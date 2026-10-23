Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Steelers practice at Stade de France canceled because of bad weather

Severe weather forced the cancellation of a professional football practice; the team moved events to a local hotel

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Steelers practice at Stade de France canceled because of bad weather
Steelers practice at Stade de France canceled because of bad weather

PARIS (AP) — A morning practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France was canceled Friday because of bad weather, the team said.

The Steelers flew from Pittsburgh overnight and had planned to practice at Stade de France at 11 a.m. local time, but it was called off 90 minutes beforehand. There was wind and rain in Paris on Friday morning.

Instead, the team planned to hold news conferences at a downtown hotel.

The Saints are based in Versailles and practice at Stade Municipal Montbauron.

“Due to elevated wind and rain conditions, in accordance with local authorities, there will not be a media viewing portion during today’s Saints practice at Stade Municipal Montbauron,” the league's email to journalists said.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Soledad: su proyecto en Arequito, la enfermedad de su padre y su reflexión sobre la Argentina
    1

    Soledad, a corazón abierto: su proyecto en Arequito, la enfermedad de su padre y su reflexión sobre la Argentina

  2. El código de vestimenta para periodistas que intentó imponer un club de Paraguay y desató una polémica
    2

    Un club de Paraguay intentó imponer un código de vestimenta para periodistas y desató una polémica

  3. Una carrera con final abierto a dos días del decisivo balotaje entre Lula y Bolsonaro
    3

    Lula empata con Flavio Bolsonaro y recupera la aprobación de su gobierno a tres días del balotaje

  4. Ni gimnasio ni caminata: el ejercicio de fuerza clave que ayuda a conservar la masa muscular
    4

    Ni gimnasio ni caminata: el ejercicio de fuerza clave que ayuda a conservar la masa muscular