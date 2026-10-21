Teacher who survived Oregon school attack says she had no chance to protect children

A teacher wounded in last week's attack on a special education classroom at an Oregon elementary school says she never had a chance to try to shelter any of the children inside.

In a statement issued by a family friend, Becky Drury said Wednesday that she ran to see what was going on when she realized something was happening — but immediately saw the shooter and rushed back to the classroom.

“I turned to shut the door behind me, but the shooter was already there,” Drury said. “Before I could do anything more, he shot me at close range and I fell to the ground.”

Her left hand was nearly severed by a gunshot, and her right arm was struck as well. Unable to get up or defend herself or others, she said, “I did the only thing I could do, which was to pretend to be dead in the hope he would not shoot me again.”

Three children — ages 5, 8 and 11 — and a teacher were killed at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, last Thursday when a former student there, 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, blasted his way through locked doors with a shotgun and attacked the classroom. Another student was critically injured.

Authorities said another teacher threw her phone at the gunman and then tackled him and wrestled with him for control of the weapon, likely saving lives before the gunman was shot by a father who followed him into the building.

Some news reports had suggested that Drury threw herself on top of one student to protect her. Drury, who remains hospitalized, said she wanted to correct the record.

“Accurate, respectful reporting is a truly important service that will help heal the wounds inflicted by that awful day,” she said.

School reopened in the district Wednesday for the first time since the shooting. Dozens of officers were on hand at each school to welcome children back, the Bend Police Department said.

In a social media post, the department said it continues investigating the attack, including serving search warrants at the attacker's home, as well as on his electronic devices and his social media accounts on a variety of platforms.

The statement said police have confirmed that the pump-action shotgun used in the attack had been legally purchased. The Associated Press previously reported it had been purchased by the suspect's mother, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to discuss the investigation. But investigators said they were still looking into how the boy obtained it.