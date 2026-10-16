Texans had to switch planes before departure for London ahead of game against Jaguars at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — The Houston Texans' departure for London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars was delayed when the team had to switch planes before embarking on their overnight flight, coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday.

“Whatever can go wrong will go wrong," Ryans joked to start his news conference after practice in north London.

Houston arrived early Friday for their AFC South matchup against the Jaguars, who played in London last week and remained in town to complete their doubleheader.

The Texans were asked for comment on the cause of the delay.

“We had a little issue with our plane, so we had change planes there before we left Houston,” Ryans said. "We got the right plane — everybody is safe and well, so that’s all that matters.

Ryans said that despite the hiccup, players had no issues adjusting.

“I like how our guys have responded to everything,” the coach said.

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