Texans savor Tank Dell’s emotional return after a catastrophic knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Tank Dell will play his first game in nearly two years on Sunday and the Houston Texans are thrilled that their receiver is back after a catastrophic knee injury.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that they aren't putting any expectations on Dell's performance against the New York Giants after he was out for so long and that it will just be exciting to see him back on the field.

“The main thing is him just going out playing ball,” Ryans said. “I don’t care how many reps he gets, but I’ll have my Tank Dell jersey on on Sunday.”

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. shared that enthusiasm when talking about Dell’s return.

“I’ve been hugging Tank all day,” Anderson said. “I haven’t left his side all day. ... I was telling him, every time I saw him today, I said bro: ‘I’m so proud of you, man.’”

Dell missed all last season and the first six games this season recovering from a dislocated knee and multiple torn knee ligaments he sustained on Dec. 21, 2024. He had 51 receptions for 667 yards and three scores before his injury in what was his second NFL season.

He has a lot of emotions as his return approaches after many long and tough months filled with hard work and rehabilitation.

“I’m anxious, of course, it’s been two years, well (almost) two years since I’ve played,” he said. “But I don’t think I’m overwhelmed, I’m anxious to get back out there and play some football. I’m blessed, man.”

And he’s envisioned what it will be like when he makes that long-awaited first grab.

“I don’t care if the first catch is 2 yards, I’m spiking the ball,” he said half-jokingly. “And it’s going to feel good. I know there’s a lot of questions like how’s he going to look when he gets tackled? I don’t care about none of that. I’m ready to get tackled. ... y’all are going to see the passion I have after I have that first catch.”

His most recent injury wasn’t the only one Dell has dealt with since the Texans drafted him in the third round in 2023 following a standout career at the University of Houston. His rookie season, where he scored seven touchdowns, was cut short when he broke his leg in Week 13.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who counts Dell among his closest friends, saw everything he did behind the scenes to get to this point and raved about how he approached the entire process.

“The main thing is he always had a smile on his face, even probably when he wasn’t feeling like smiling,” Stroud said. “His attitude through the whole process has been great.”

Dell returns to a crowded receiver room that recently added star Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with Arizona. He isn’t worried about getting his touches and is simply excited to contribute to the talented group.

While Dell can’t wait to play on Sunday, there is one drawback to his return. So many people want to come to the game to support him that it’s costing him a pretty penny.

“I had to buy so many extra tickets, I’m kinda upset about that,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m happy because they were with me through this whole journey.”

A very special guest will be his grandmother whom he paid to fly from Florida to be at Reliant Stadium on Sunday.

After playing collegiately in town and making so many electric plays in his first two seasons with the team, Dell is undoubtedly a favorite among Texans fans.

And he can’t wait to see how they respond to him on Sunday.

“I feel like they’re going to go crazy,” he said. “I’m excited for that.”

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