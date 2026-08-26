Texas, Ohio State, Arkansas? Which college football teams have the most difficult schedules in 2026

Indiana spent the past two seasons listening to how it played weak schedules as it went a combined 27-2 and won the program's first national championship with an undefeated 2025 season.

No. 6 Indiana has a much tougher road this season if it's going to repeat as champions, with games against top-ranked Ohio State, No. 14 USC, No. 16 Michigan and No. 17 Washington.

The schedule is tougher, but it's still not one of the most difficult in the Bowl Subdivision, which has can't-miss games all over the place. A look at the schools that have the toughest schedules in the 2026 season and one school that could have an easy-ish run to the national title game:

No. 5 Texas

The Longhorns have a gantlet of a schedule, starting with a nonconference game against the No. 1 Buckeyes at home Sept. 12. Texas opens Southeastern Conference play at No. 20 Tennessee on Sept. 26, faces No. 10 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Oct. 24. The Longhorns also play at No. 25 Missouri on Nov. 7 and at No. 11 LSU a week later, closing the regular season season at No. 8 Texas A&M. Get through that in decent shape and Texas could be back in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. It is No. 3 on ESPN's list of the nation's toughest schedules, though Pro Football Network and others rank it No. 1.

No. 16 Michigan

The Wolverines host No. 10 Oklahoma in Week 2 and open Big Ten play at home against No. 22 Iowa on Sept. 26. They also host No. 18 Penn State three weeks later. The Wolverines then get reigning national champion and No. 6 Indiana on Oct. 24, then face rival Michigan State. Michigan closes with two brutal road games the final three weeks of the season: at No. 2 Oregon and another rivalry game at No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 28.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks weren't ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 , but could slide into the rankings if they post some wins in a brutal schedule that includes an early visit to No. 21 Utah and the SEC opener against No. 3 Georgia. The Razorbacks have road games against No. 8 Texas A&M (Oct. 3) and No. 5 Texas (Nov. 21), with home games against No. 20 Tennessee (Oct. 10), No. 25 Missouri (Oct. 25) and No. 11 LSU to close out the regular season on Nov. 28. That's some kind of schedule for coach Ryan Silverfield's first season. It is No. 1 on ESPN's list of the toughest this season.

No. 14 USC

The Trojans have a weak nonconference schedule, but make up for it in a loaded Big Ten with three straight games against ranked opponents: No. 2 Oregon, No. 14 Washington and a visit to No. 18 Penn State on Oct. 10. Following a potentially difficult road game at Wisconsin, the Trojans host top-ranked Ohio State and play at No. 6 Indiana in consecutive weeks. They close the season against rival UCLA on Nov. 28.

No. 1 Ohio State

The Buckeyes opened the season as the preseason No. 1 and will have to play well to retain the top spot. We mentioned the Week 2 showdown against No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12, but there is a potentially tricky visit from Illinois before a game at No. 22 Iowa on Oct. 3, two weeks before a trip to No. 6 Indiana. That kicks off a run of three straight games against ranked opponents that includes a visit to No. 14 USC and hosting No. 2 Oregon on Nov. 7. The regular season ends with the rivalry game against No. 16 Michigan at home. It is No. 8 on ESPN's list of toughest schedules.

Kansas State

After falling flat amid high expectations last season, Kansas State could make some noise in its first season under former quarterback Collin Klein. The Wildcats play Washington State and Tulane in nonconference games but face only one team ranked in the preseason AP Top 25: No. 23 Houston at home on Oct. 20. The Wildcats have the kind of schedule that can make them a dark horse for a Big 12 title and potential playoff spot.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football