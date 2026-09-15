Texas QB Arch Manning apologizes to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe for laughing about fake video of slap

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Arch Manning apologized Tuesday for publicly joking about an AI-altered video that depicted Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian slapping ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe in the moments after Texas' big win over Ohio State .

At the team's weekly media availability on Monday, Manning was asked if he'd seen any social media posts about the postgame celebration. He mentioned the fake video clip, called it “hilarious” and laughed about it. Several others in the room laughed with him.

A clip of Manning's remarks posted later on social media minutes quickly drew widespread criticism directed at Manning over joking about violence against women in general and Rowe in particular.

“I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There is nothing funny about it. It's easy to say I didn't mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that,” Manning posted on Instagram.

“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward,” Manning said.

In a statement posted on X and Instagram, Rowe thanked Manning for his apology and said they discussed the matter.

“Thank you, Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this — which will remain private,” Rowe posted. “Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another.”

An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

Manning’s public misstep and ensuing apology are notable for one of college football’s most prominent players. A nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of family patriarch Archie Manning has endorsements with major brands such as Red Bull, Vuori athletic wear and Google Gemini artificial intelligence, to name a few.

And they come as issues about depictions of violence toward women have impacted other sports. Last month, Good Good Golf lost its partnership with Callaway and its title sponsorship of a PGA Tour event in the fallout over a video for a new driver that showed a man shoving to the ground a woman who was trying to touch the golf club.

The fake Texas video that Manning laughed about stemmed from a real postgame exchange between Sarkisian and Rowe that appeared testy on live TV. Earlier technical difficulties had caused delays for Sarkisian’s halftime interview with reporter Laura Rutledge.

When Rowe tried to interview Sarkisian amid the loud postgame celebrations, the coach repeated “Texas fight!” and said “Hook'em!” before walking away.

A clip of that exchange was altered to show Sarkisian striking Rowe on the right side of her face, knocking her down.

Texas jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 after the victory. The Longhorns play UTSA at home Saturday night.

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