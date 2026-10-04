Texas Tech returns to CFP bracket based on AP Top 25 and BYU would get home field for opener

Texas Tech would replace Florida and return to the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket after a one-week absence based on The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.

The projected bracket underwent few changes with Florida the only top-10 team in the AP poll to lose this past weekend.

Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami remain the top four seeds and Ohio State, Alabama, Indiana and BYU would host first-round games. Florida's drop, in part, allowed BYU to move up two spots in the AP poll and take the final home field slot for the first round.

The five highest-ranked conference champions — from the Power Four and one from the Group of Six — will qualify for the CFP. The other seven spots will be filled by the next highest-ranked teams. One of those at-large teams will be Notre Dame if the Fighting Irish are among the top 12 in the CFP’s final rankings.

The Southeastern Conference would have five teams in the 12-team bracket and would be followed by the Big Ten and Big 12 with two apiece and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 with one each. Notre Dame would be in as an independent and Boise State would represent the Pac-12 as the top Group of Six champion.

Based on the AP rankings, the CFP would open like this:

— No. 9 seed Mississippi at No. 8 BYU. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas.

— No. 12 seed Boise State at No. 5 seed Ohio State. Winner vs. No. 4 Miami.

— No. 10 seed LSU at No. 7 Indiana. Winner vs. No. 2 Georgia.

— No. 11 seed Texas Tech at No. 6 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 3 Notre Dame.

The first three teams outside the bracket: Utah, Oregon and Missouri. The Utes are ranked No. 12 by the AP but would get bumped by Boise State, the highest-ranked Group of Six team.

First-round games are Dec. 18 and 19, quarterfinals Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, semifinals Jan. 14 and 15 and the championship game is Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The AP will publish brackets based on the weekly Top 25 until the CFP selection committee unveils its initial rankings Nov. 3.

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