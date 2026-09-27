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The 49ers dial up a hook-and-ladder play to open scoring against the Cardinals

A complex hook-and-ladder play resulted in an opening touchdown; the maneuver set a record for longest non-catch score

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The 49ers dial up a hook-and-ladder play to open scoring against the Cardinals
The 49ers dial up a hook-and-ladder play to open scoring against the Cardinals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers went deep in the playbook to open up the scoring against the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a hook-and-ladder call on San Francisco's third play from scrimmage Sunday to turn a precarious third-and-12 from deep in 49ers territory into an 82-yard score.

Brock Purdy threw a quick 6-yard pass to Mike Evans, who flipped it back 4 yards to a sprinting Deebo Samuel as he was being tackled well short of the first down. Samuel then sprinted down the sideline, broke a tackle near midfield and scored to make it 7-0.

The scoring on the play is unusual with Evans getting credit for a 2-yard catch and Samuel getting credit for 80 yards receiving and a TD reception without catching a pass. Purdy gets credit for the entire play 82-yard pass play and touchdown.

The 80 yards receiving on a touchdown without being credited with a catch are the most on any play since at least 2000. The previous high was 52 yards for Kenyan Drake on a game-ending touchdown for Miami to beat New England on Dec. 9, 2018. On that play, Ryan Tannehill threw a 14-yard pass to Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker. Parker ran 3 yards before flipping it to Drake, who ran the rest of the way for the score that gave the Dolphins a 34-33 win.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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