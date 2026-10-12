The Browns' offense looks exposed after fourth-quarter magic runs out vs. Jets

Three straight fourth-quarter comebacks by Deshaun Watson had masked some deficiencies with the Cleveland Browns' offense. Those shortcomings were on display during Sunday's 17-12 loss to the New York Jets.

Watson was under constant pressure but also failed to get rid of the ball at times. Combine that with an inconsistent running game, and the Browns struggled to move the ball most of the day, finishing with a season-low 198 total yards.

The Browns have used the shotgun formation on nearly one-third of their rushing attempts, but that approach had mixed results against the Jets. They averaged 4.4 yards per run but also had six of their 21 carries go for no gain or negative yards.

Cleveland (3-2) is averaging 5.0 yards per rushing attempt out of the shotgun, 10th best in the league. It is averaging a league-worst 1.4 yards under center.

“It’s never just one thing. It’s scheming. It’s us running off the football. It’s executing at a much higher level than we are right now. And until we do that, we will struggle,” coach Todd Monken said. “And it really wasn’t that way at Pittsburgh. I felt like we had made some strides, and the Jets have a good front, and we just didn’t execute and certainly didn’t coach it well enough.”

Watson is doing a better job of using his legs — he had three scrambles for 36 yards against the Jets — but is also holding on to the ball too long. Pro Football Focus attributed only three of Watson's eight sacks to breakdowns by the offensive line.

“Well, we’re still trying to figure out in a lot of ways who we are offensively, what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are as players, collectively as a staff. So, we’re always under construction, and that’s always subject to change in terms of what we feel like gives us the best chance to move the ball, run or pass,” Monken said.

The Browns enter this week with some injuries in the backfield. Running back Quinshon Judkins had a walking boot on his right foot after the game. Monken said Judkins tweaked his ankle and that the move was precautionary.

What’s working

Denzel Boston as a deep threat. The rookie wide receiver had a 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter. He has one catch for at least 25 yards in each of his first five games, the fourth-longest streak to start a career by any player in the last 30 years. Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase did it in his first seven games in 2021.

What needs help

Special teams. Andre Szmyt had an extra-point attempt hit the right upright and Corey Bojorquez had a punt snap go through his hands, which led to the Jets' go-ahead touchdown.

Stock up

LB Quincy Williams recorded 11 tackles, including one for loss, four run stuffs and three forced fumbles. It was his second straight game without a missed tackle after having four through the first three games.

Stock down

WR Isaiah Bond had three receptions for 74 yards, but also dropped two passes. Bond saw more snaps and playing time after KC Concepcion Jr. suffered a concussion during the first quarter.

Key injuries

Concepcion is in the concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (knee) and running back Raheim Sanders (hip) left Sunday’s game and did not return. Running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

Key number

1 — Catches by Harold Fannin Jr. on Sunday, the first time in 21 games the second-year tight end has not had multiple receptions.

Up next

The Browns host the AFC North-leading Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore (4-1) has won the last three meetings. Monken was the Ravens' offensive coordinator from 2023-25.

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