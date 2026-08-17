The 'murder was personal': Trial underway in Florida in ambush of Microsoft manager

The fatal shooting of a Microsoft design manager on a dark Florida road was a “targeted ambush” hatched by his ex-wife and her husband, following years of post-marriage strife over religion and how to raise twin children, a prosecutor told jurors Monday.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was killed in Jacksonville Beach in 2022 when he got out of his vehicle to remove a tire that was placed in the road while his 2-year-old daughter was strapped in her car seat.

More than four years later, Mario Fernandez Saldana, 38, is on trial in Duval County court for first-degree murder and solicitation of murder. He’s accused of arranging Bridegan’s death by hiring a gunman. Shanna Gardner, 39, faces her own trial in September.

“The killer was a stranger to Jared Bridegan. The murder was personal,” Assistant State Attorney Christina Simak Stifler said.

Defense attorney James Hill told the jury that Fernandez Saldana had no motive or desire to get rid of Bridegan.

In her opening remarks, Stifler traced the bitter relationship between Bridegan and Gardner, the execution-style killing and the difficulty of trying to solve a shocking homicide with no witnesses. The victim, she said, had no obvious enemies and was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bridegan and Gardner, who had twin children, were divorced in 2015. The end of the marriage, however, led to years of acrimony about how to jointly raise their kids, from religion to doctor's appointments and even school conferences, Stifler said.

She said Gardner did not want her children involved with the Mormon church.

“They fought over everything. ... It was nasty. It was petty. It was not good on both sides,” the prosecutor said of the relationship.

Bridegan remarried and had two more children. Gardner, meanwhile, married Fernandez Saldana, an Army veteran who was a maintenance man at a gym where she worked out.

Bridegan was attacked shortly after returning 9-year-old twins to Gardner’s home, following a regular “date night” with their children.

He was driving home to St. Augustine with one of two children he had with wife Kirsten when he stopped to remove a tire from the road. The child later recalled hearing “loud booms” and asking, “Are police going to help my daddy?” Stifler said.

A few months later, she said, police discovered a lead “that blew the case open” — a tire at a rental property owned by Fernandez Saldana. Investigators found the tire was similar to the tire that blocked Bridegan's Volkswagen Atlas on his drive home.

Police matched DNA on the tires to Henry Tenon, a former tenant. Records also revealed that he was paid $10,000 by Fernandez Saldana after the murder. Tenon was subsequently charged as the gunman.

Tenon, 65, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2023 and agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana. But he withdrew the plea earlier this year and will get his own trial in 2027.

Stifler said Gardner, who was from a wealthy family, relocated to Washington state with her children after Bridegan's death. Fernandez Saldana, meanwhile, moved to Orlando.

“Ms. Gardner got what she wanted: full control over her children and the freedom to move out of Jacksonville, Florida,” the prosecutor said.

Bridegan was chief technology officer at Utah-based Clean Simple Eats before working at Microsoft, according to his obituary.