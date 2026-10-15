The number of Americans filing for jobless aid remain at historically low levels below 200,000
Jobless claims rose slightly last week; filings remain at historically low levels indicating a stable labor market
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WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. applications for unemployment benefits inched up last week as layoffs remain historically low and most American workers enjoy job security .
Initial jobless claims for the week ending October 10 ticked up by 1,000 to 199,000 from the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 250 to 198,500.
Claims for jobless benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and economists watch them closely because they can provide signs of where the job market is headed. So far this year, claims have remained at a historically low level below 220,000.
The total number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the previous week ending October 3 fell by 4,000 to 1.71 million, also a historically healthy figure.
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