Tiffany Hayes comes off the bench to score a season-best 22 points as Valkyries beat Sky 91-71

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored a season-best 22 points off the bench to go with six rebounds and five assists, Veronica Burton had 13 points and six rebounds, and the Golden State Valkyries overcame a slow start to beat the Chicago Sky 91-71 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Kaila Charles added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench and Gabby Williams scored 13 as Golden State won for the 14th time in its last 16 games. The Valkyries (24-9) could clinch a playoff berth by week’s end after becoming the first expansion team to reach the postseason in its inaugural year in 2025.

Hayes also had three of her team’s franchise-record 16 steals.

Golden State was without starting center Kiah Stokes as she goes through the concussion protocol and also top reserve Janelle Salaun because of soreness in her right knee.

Kamilla Cardoso scored 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

Courtney Vandersloot made her initial three shots as the Sky jumped out to a quick lead, but they couldn't keep up after halftime and she didn't score again to finish with six points. Rachel Banham contributed 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.

DiJonai Carrington went 1 for 9 for three points in her second road game since being ejected with a Flagrant 2 for a hard foul on Sophie Cunningham during a 90-86 home loss to Indiana on Saturday then afterward posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” on social media and tagged the Fever.

Carrington later said she never claimed that the Flagrant 2 foul was the result of white privilege. She is Black and Cunningham is white.

Golden State started the game 7 for 20 and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

Up next

Sky: Visit Seattle on Sunday before returning to Chicago for a three-game homestand.

Valkyries: Host the Wings on Monday night.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball