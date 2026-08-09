Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe dazzles in first big league outing since Tommy John surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe had some nerves and some good stuff in his first big league outing in more than 14 months.

Returning to the majors after having Tommy John surgery last year, Jobe uncorked a 100-mph fastball on a 3-2 pitch past to strike out San Francisco leadoff hitter Bryce Eldridge on Saturday.

That was the first of four strikeouts for Jobe, who limited the Giants to one hit in five shutout innings as Detroit rolled to an 8-0 victory .

The 24-year-old Jobe had made four rehab starts in the minors over the past month, and his performance Saturday was particularly gratifying.

“I had some good nerves,” Jobe said. “I was just excited to come in (and) show everyone what the past 14 months were for and how hard I worked. Yeah, it’s a good feeling.”

The Tigers’ first-round pick, third overall, in 2021, Jobe hadn’t pitched in the majors since a start against the Giants in a 4-3 win in Detroit on May 28, 2025.

On Saturday, he allowed only one walk (to Drew Cavanaugh in the third) and a single by Willy Adames with one out in the fourth. Jobe threw 71 pitches, 46 for strikes.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch was pleased with what he saw.

“Almost a perfect outing when it comes to what we were trying to accomplish,” Hinch said. “It was a big step for him to get back to this level. He had electrifying stuff.”

Jobe went 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA as a rookie last year. He believes he has used his rehabilitation period to improve in multiple ways.

“I do feel very different,” Jobe said. “I’m definitely stronger physically. Mentally, I feel sharper, just more of a mature pitcher. “And then I’ve just cleaned up my throw a bit. I made some minor tweaks that are going to help a lot.”

After his outing, Jobe received a big compliment from Detroit pitching coach Chris Fetter.

Jobe said that Fetter told him, “That’s the best he’s ever seen me look.”

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