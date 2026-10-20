Timberwolves agree to 1-year, $40M contract extension with two-way standout Jaden McDaniels

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves and forward Jaden McDaniels have agreed on a one-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2029-30 season, furthering their commitment to keeping the two-way standout as part of their long-term core.

McDaniels has three seasons left on a five-year, $136 million contract he signed right before the 2023-24 season . This extension, which was first reported by ESPN on Monday night, was confirmed to The Associated Press by one of McDaniels' agents, Nima Namakian.

The deal gives the Timberwolves another year of cost certainty in managing future salary caps around the next maximum contracts anticipated for star guards Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball . The extension also makes McDaniels eligible for another one in two years at a higher rate, thanks to the hefty raise he'll get from about $29.8 million in 2028-29 to the $40 million in 2029-30.

The 6-foot-9 McDaniels had a career-best season in 2025-26, with an average of 14.8 points per game and 41.2% shooting from 3-point range, and the Timberwolves are confident the arrival of Ball and his keen passing ability can help unlock even more offensive potential. McDaniels, who was drafted with the 28th pick in 2020 out of Washington, has long been the team's best perimeter defender, as well. He was an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection in 2023-24.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here