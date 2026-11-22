NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Williams scored 29 points as Fairfield beat LIU 74-71 on Sunday.

Williams also contributed six steals for the Stags (4-2). Declan Wucherpfennig scored 20 points and added 13 rebounds. Peyton Smith shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Tyrell Bowles led the way for the Sharks (1-7) with 20 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Jakhi Howard added 14 points for LIU. DeShawn Jean-Charles finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.