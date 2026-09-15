Tottenham's misery continues with loss at Liverpool in English League Cup; Arsenal cruises to win

Arsenal can't stop winning. As for big-spending Tottenham, just scoring a goal is a feat in itself this season.

The current gulf between the two north London rivals was highlighted in the English League Cup on Tuesday, with Arsenal fielding almost an entire second-choice lineup and still overwhelming fellow Premier League team Ipswich in a 4-2 win in the third round.

Max Dowman, a 16-year-old prodigy, enhanced his budding reputation with a goal early in each half, while Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino also netted for the English champions as they soared into a 4-0 lead.

It was a sixth straight win across all competitions to open the season for Arsenal, which is showing impressive strength in depth that should enable Mikel Arteta's squad to challenge on multiple fronts.

Then there's Tottenham, which isn't getting much return on its incredible $400 million outlay on new players in the summer transfer window.

A 3-1 loss in the pouring rain at Liverpool means Spurs' only victory in six games this season was against second-tier Charlton in the previous round of the League Cup.

They have played four matches in the Premier League — drawing two and losing two — and have yet to score a single goal.

Conor Gallagher's header at a corner in the 69th minute gave Tottenham hope after goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo put Liverpool 2-0 ahead. Dominik Szoboszlai's long-range piledriver in the first minute of stoppage time ended any chance of a comeback.

Tottenham isn't playing in European competition this season, so its only realistic chance of silverware lies with the FA Cup starting in January.

Premier League teams Fulham and Brentford also advanced to the fourth round Tuesday.

Fulham won 3-2 at second-tier West Ham and Brentford beat third-tier Reading 2-1.

There will be more third-round games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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