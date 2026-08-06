Trump signs 2 immigration actions to limit birthright citizenship and curb 'birth tourism'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is once more trying to limit the number of people who are born in the country who can become American citizens, in a sign that even after his first attempt at limiting birthright citizenship was rejected by the Supreme Court , he's ready to try again.

The president said he was signing two executive actions on immigration.

He said one will limit the number of people eligible for U.S. citizenship after being born in the United States.

A second order seeks to curb what Trump called “birth tourism” by increasing restrictions on visitors to the U.S. who want to obtain visas to give birth while in the country.

Additional details weren’t provided, but Trump said he thought his latest actions would be constitutional.

In June, the Supreme Court upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship , rejecting Trump’s previous efforts to declare that children born to people in the U.S. illegally or temporarily aren’t American citizens.