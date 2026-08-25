US consumer confidence falls to lowest level in 7 months as gas prices remain elevated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ confidence in the economy declined again this month as the ongoing conflict in Iran has steadily pushed gasoline prices above $4 per gallon in the U.S.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 89.4 in August from 90.2 in July. That’s the lowest level in seven months but essentially in the same lukewarm range its been in since the beginning of the year. In late 2024 and early 2025 the readings were consistently above 100.

Respondents’ views of their present situation improved, but their outlook for the near-term future soured.

Americans remain frustrated with the economy after five years of elevated inflation , potentially posing a risk to President Donald Trump and Republicans in the midterm elections, which are less than 70 days away.

Write-in responses to the board’s survey, which were collected from Aug. 3 to Aug. 16, were slightly more pessimistic this month. References to prices in general, specifically oil and gas specifically, remain elevated. Comments about war and geopolitics, food prices, trade, and jobs rose in August.

Trump continues to blame the high prices on his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, yet inflation has risen since Trump’s inauguration last year.

The government’s measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers — personal consumption expenditures — came in at 3.7% in June, down from May’s year-over-year increase of 4.1%, but up from 2.8% before the Iran war began Feb. 28. It was 2.5% when Trump was inaugurated in January 2025.

The government issues its July PCE data on Wednesday.