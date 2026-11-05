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Valauskas has 18 as Dartmouth beats Framingham State 107-50
Dartmouth defeated Framingham State in a 107-50 basketball game; the victory marks the team second win of the season
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LA NACION
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ernas Valauskas had 18 points in Dartmouth’s 107-50 win against Framingham State on Wednesday night.
Valauskas went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Big Green (2-0). Cameron McNamee scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Niko Abusara shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
Jamel Walker and Lorenzo Washington each scored 11 points for Framingham State.
Up next
Dartmouth hosts Central Connecticut State on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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