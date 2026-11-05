Valauskas has 18 as Dartmouth beats Framingham State 107-50

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ernas Valauskas had 18 points in Dartmouth’s 107-50 win against Framingham State on Wednesday night.

Valauskas went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Big Green (2-0). Cameron McNamee scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Niko Abusara shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jamel Walker and Lorenzo Washington each scored 11 points for Framingham State.

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Dartmouth hosts Central Connecticut State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.