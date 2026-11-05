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Valauskas scores 18 points and Dartmouth defeats Framingham State 107-50
Dartmouth defeated Framingham State in a lopsided basketball game; the home team secured a fifty-seven point victory
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LA NACION
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ernas Valauskas had 18 points in Dartmouth’s 107-50 win against Framingham State on Wednesday.
Valauskas went 7 of 10 and made four 3-pointers for the Big Green (2-0). Cameron McNamee scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Niko Abusara shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
Jamel Walker led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Framingham State also got 11 points and two steals from Lorenzo Washington.
Up next
Dartmouth hosts Central Connecticut State on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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