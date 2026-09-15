Vanderbilt ends its two-QB approach and bets on freshman Jared Curtis to win now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said Tuesday freshman quarterback Jared Curtis gives the Commodores the best chance to win now and will start Saturday against N.C. State after coming off the bench the first two games.

Curtis split snaps with starter Blaze Berlowitz as the Commodores won their first two games. Lea said he isn't planning on playing two quarterbacks anymore with Curtis the quarterback Vanderbilt will lean on the rest of the season.

“With Jared, you understand the potential and the positive long-term kind of outlook," Lea said. "But what he showed on Saturday was that he’s ready for this now. And so that both gives us peace of mind about we’re not sacrificing wins now for wins later. He can do it now.”

The 6-foot-3 Curtis got a lot of attention for flipping his commitment from Georgia to his hometown school, becoming the highest-ranked recruit ever to sign with Vanderbilt last December. He was the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Lea named Berlowitz the starter for the opener and made clear Aug. 27 that he had not decided on a starting quarterback for the season. Curtis came off the bench against Austin Peay and gave Lea every reason to make the switch now with his performance in Vanderbilt's win over Delaware.

Curtis ran for two touchdowns, and he was 14 of 22 passing for 210 yards.

Making the change now allows offensive coordinator Tim Beck to better focus on preparing one quarterback, not two. Curtis also can spend time further developing chemistry with his wide receivers after splitting the practice snaps with Berlowitz.

The timing works well with Vanderbilt wrapping up a three-game home stand Saturday against N.C. State (1-1). The schedule only gets tougher for the Commodores, who start a two-game swing through the Southeastern Conference at Auburn on Sept. 26 followed by a trip to No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 3.

“There's no limit on what this kid is capable of,” Lea said. “It’s just growing him up in the system, growing him up in offense, preparing him to play against the best of the best.”

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