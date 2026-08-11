Vikings pick Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy, AP source says
Vikings name veteran as starting quarterback; the choice optimizes training camp preparation
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EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team had not yet made the announcement.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell pledged to supervise a true competition for the job between the newcomer Murray and the incumbent McCarthy. While Murray had the majority of the turns with the first team, McCarthy had plenty of opportunities in open-to-the-public practices as well.
With Murray learning a new system and staff after spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, an earlier decision on the starter was always going to be ideal for him to maximize his time in training camp running the offense.
McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He mostly struggled in his debut last year, when a variety of injuries limited him to 10 starts. Carson Wentz was also re-signed for veteran depth.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
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