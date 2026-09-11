Volpe hits grand slam in return to majors as Yankees sweep Rockies 10-3 to pull closer in AL East

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs during his rousing return to the majors as the New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday night to tighten the AL East race.

Luis García Jr. launched an early two-run homer and rookie Spencer Jones had three hits for the Yankees, including a two-run single. New York completed a three-game sweep to move within three games of Tampa Bay atop the division and 4 1/2 ahead of Boston for the first American League wild card with 16 to play.

Max Fried struck out seven in his third start since coming off the injured list but needed 80 pitches to get through 3 1/3 innings. Five relievers followed, and John Schreiber (2-3) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win with the Yankees.

New York slugger Aaron Judge was rested as planned after starting back-to-back games in his return from the 60-day injured list. Cody Bellinger doubled twice and lofted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have won 16 of 23 heading into the second Subway Series of the season against the crosstown-rival New York Mets this weekend in the Bronx.

Kyle Karros hit a 431-foot homer and Jake McCarthy had an RBI triple for the major league-worst Rockies (55-91), who have lost four straight and 10 of 13. Colorado has dropped a season-worst seven in a row on the road.

García connected in the first off Ryan Feltner (5-10), who allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

Recalled from the minors earlier in the day, Volpe had an RBI single in the second and lined his second big league homer this season over the short porch in right field to make it 10-2 in the seventh.

Volpe took a curtain call to salute a Yankee Stadium crowd that chanted his name several times throughout the night. He finished with three hits and a stolen base while playing a new position, second base, after Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list.

It was Volpe's second career grand slam — plus one in the 2024 World Series.

Up next

Rockies RHP Mason Adams (0-0, 3.95 ERA) starts Friday at home against Detroit LHP Framber Valdez (9-10, 4.17).

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (5-3, 3.09 ERA) pitches Friday night against Mets rookie RHP Nolan McLean (11-8, 3.06) on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

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