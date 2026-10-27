Wake Forest chases elusive March Madness bid entering Year 7 under Steve Forbes

Wake Forest (18-17, 7-11 ACC)

The Demon Deacons are still chasing their first March Madness bid under Steve Forbes, now entering his seventh season. Forbes has led Wake Forest to three 20-win seasons but last year marked the first time the Demon Deacons had a losing Atlantic Coast Conference record since his first year. They are picked to finish 14th in the league this year. Forbes has nearly completely overhauled the roster with only one returnee from last year's rotation and an influx of more size.

Players to watch

Isaac Carr (sophomore, G, 6-4, 190). Carr averaged 2.2 points while seeing just 11.2 minues per game as a reserve in his college debut. He's due to have a larger role this year after arriving in school as a four-star prospect.

Kevair Kennedy (sophomore, G, 6-2, 175). The Metro Conference player and rookie of the year averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He's set to run the point.

Gavin Placide (freshman, F, 6-11, 225). The four-star forward could see significant minutes, arriving as a top-100 recruit alongside twin brother Gallagher (6-9). Gavin started exhibition games against Georgetown and South Carolina, scoring in double figures each time while getting to the foul line a combined 21 times.

Departures and arrivals

Juke Harris erupted as a sophomore, going from averaging 6.1 points to 21.4 to make himself a sought-after transfer that ended up at No. 8 Tennessee. The Demon Deacons ultimately lost their top eight scorers, including starters Myles Colvin (11.6), Tre'Von Spillers (11.2) and Nate Calmese (10.3).

Wake Forest certainly made it a priority to get bigger in its roster overhaul after finishing near the bottom of the ACC in rebounding margin (minus-1.6). The list includes the Placide brothers, 7-footer Antonio Dorn from Virginia Tech and 6-11 stretch forward Xander Pintelon from Florida Atlantic. The Demon Deacons have also found perimeter help in Monmouth transfer Justin Ray (42% on 3s last year) and Kansas transfer Jamari McDowell.

Top games

Wake Forest opens the season Nov. 2 against Maryland-Eastern Shore, then has an immediate AP Top 25 matchup by visiting No. 24 Vanderbilt three days later. The Demon Deacons open ACC play by hosting Virginia Tech on Jan. 2 and hosts No. 2 Duke on Jan. 20 in a slate that includes trips to No. 11 Louisville (Feb. 6) and No. 14 Miami (Jan. 30).

Facts and figures

Wake Forest has been to the NCAA Tournament just once since 2010, coming in a First Four appearance in 2017 under Danny Manning. ... The Demon Deacons were outrebounded by double-digit margins in eight games last year. ... Carr's nine rebounds against Pittsburgh in January was the most by a freshman in the Forbes era. ... Harris accounted for 27.2% of Wake Forest's scoring last year.

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