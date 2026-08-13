Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli has a no-hitter through 6 innings against the Cubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Cavalli was perfect before Dansby Swanson led off the sixth with a walk. He was erased a batter later on Michael Conforto’s double-play grounder.

Cavalli, a 27-year-old right-hander in his first full season in the majors, has struck out seven and thrown 41 of his 67 pitches for strikes.

Chicago has hit only three balls out of the infield.

Washington leads 6-0. Abimelec Ortiz hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run fifth inning.

Max Scherzer is the last National to throw a no-hitter, doing so on Oct. 3, 2015 against the New York Mets. The Nationals have recorded two other no-hitters since moving to Washington. Jordan Zimmermann threw one on the last day of the 2014 regular season against Miami, and Scherzer did it against Pittsburgh in 2015.

There has been only one no-hitter in the majors this season, a combined effort by Houston’s Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa against Texas on May 25.

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