Wembanyama has career highs of 52 points, 24 rebounds as Spurs hold off Mavericks 112-111

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds along with eight blocks to power the San Antonio Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama had 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the first half to become the first player since the NBA’s play-by-play era began in 1996-1997 with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a half.

Kyrie Irving, who had 29 points, missed a contested 15-foot, turnaround jumper with three seconds remaining as Dallas nearly spoiled Wembanyama's milestone game.

Dylan Harper had 21 points and Stephon Castle had 17 points and 10 rebounds in San Antonio's sixth straight win.

Naji Marshall scored 22 points, P.J. Washington had 21 points and Cooper Flagg added 19 for Dallas.

Wembanyama had two putbacks in the final 2:39 but also was 1 for 4 in free throws in the final 2:10.

San Antonio was a plus-23 when Wembanyama was on the court and minus-22 when he was subbed out.

Wembanyama had a torrid start, scoring 10 of San Antonio's first 12 points on a pair of dunks and six free throws. He closed the first quarter with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.

The Mavericks capitalized when Wembanyama subbed out three minutes into the second quarter, going on a 12-1 run to cut the Spurs' lead to 49-48.

Wembanyama returned 4 1/2 minutes later.

Wembanyama had three blocks in 13 seconds on the same possession, sending shots by Flagg and Washington flying out of bounds before his third was captured by De'Aaron Fox with 3:38 remaining in the first half.

Up next

Mavericks: Host Utah on Friday night.

Spurs: At Sacramento on Friday night.

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