Wembanyama, Spurs out to rebound from disappointing NBA Finals loss in quest for sixth title

San Antonio Spurs

Last season: 62-20, lost to New York in NBA Finals.

COACH: Mitch Johnson (3rd season, 159-94).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma City.

DEPARTURES: F Kelly Olynyk, C Bismack Biyombo, C Mason Plumlee, G Lindy Waters III

ADDITIONS: F Tobias Harris, F Tarris Reed Jr., F Jayden Quaintance, G Ja’Kobi Gillespie

What to expect

San Antonio used the heartbreak of losing the 2013 NBA Finals to the Miami Heat to propel the Spurs to the 2014 championship. That same type of motivation could lead to the franchise's sixth championship. San Antonio lost double-digit leads in every game of the NBA Finals before eventually losing to the New York Knicks. The Spurs have openly spoke of their disappointment in losing in five games to the Knicks, but also believe they can return and learn from their mistakes and lack of execution.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: It all starts with the 7-foot-5 superstar from France. At 22 years old, Victor Wembanyama was awarded his first Defensive Player of the Year and finished third in MVP voting and he was even better in his first postseason appearance. Wembanyama averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 22 playoff games, including 26.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks in the NBA Finals. Wembanyama believes he should have been named MVP last season based on his play on offense and defense, and the quest to be the league's best continues in his fourth season.

The not-so-good: Depth is usually a strength, but the Spurs face a quandary with a rotation that grew deeper in the offseason with the additions of Harris and Reed. San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson's rotations were scrutinized during the regular season and those questions grew in the postseason, especially with the team's crowded backcourt of Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Johnson said the trio of point guards will play together more this season.

Players to watch

Harper emerged as a major offensive threat as the season progressed and was San Antonio's most consistent rim scorer in the postseason. The 6-5 guard averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the postseason. The No. 2 pick in 2025, Harper started four games last season due to injuries but is expected to spend more time in the starting lineup in his second season. Harper was in the starting lineup in all his preseason appearances, with Johnson stating the inclusion is “no surprise.” Harper is shooting 60 percent on 3-pointers in the preseason after working his outside shot in the offseason.

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