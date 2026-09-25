What to Stream: Quavo album, 'East of Eden' series and 'Minecraft Dungeons II'

The limited series adaptation of “East of Eden” and an album from Quavo are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” Wynonna Judd's first album in a decade and “Minecraft Dungeons II.”

New movies to stream starting Oct. 2

— “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” (streaming Friday, Oct. 2 on Mubi) is Jane Schoenbrun’s anticipated follow-up to 2024’s “I Saw the TV Glow.” A standout at the Cannes Film Festival , the film stars Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) as a filmmaker eager to revive a slasher franchise with its original star (Gillian Anderson). In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “a thoughtfully constructed fever dream that wears its high and low brow references on its sleeve — a bold and worthy vision that continues Schoenbrun’s exploration of transitioning using the cinematic and pop cultural tools at their disposal and reinventing them in their image.”

— Amir Bar-Lev’s “The Last First: Winter K2” (Apple TV, out Friday, Oct. 2) chronicles the first team of mountaineers who attempted to make a winter ascent of K2, in 2001. The expedition of the world’s second-highest peak is undertaken at a time when temperatures just at the base camp can reach 50 below.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from Sept. 28-Oct. 4

— Summer has come and gone, but festival season is not quite over. Austin City Limits Festival will take place over two consecutive weekends in the Texas capital starting this Friday. Fans outside the Lone Star State and far beyond can livestream the first weekend, Oct. 2-4, via Disney+ and Hulu. Choose Texas, y’all!

— Country star Wynonna Judd returns with her first new album in a decade. “The Hard Truth” promises to deliver on just that. She co-wrote most of the album, which was produced by her husband, Cactus Moser. “I’ve spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I’ve never made a record like this one,” Judd wrote in her album announcement in July. “These songs tell the truth about where I’ve been, what I’ve lost, what I’ve overcome, and who I’ve become.” That they do.

— The Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo will release a new album, “QRÖMELIFE,” also on Friday, Oct. 2. Executive produced by Pharrell Williams (who has been quite busy these days, following 2025’s Clipse record and forthcoming titles from John Legend and Pusha T), the MC is ready to introduce his latest chapter. And while it might sound counterintuitive, start with the ferocious “Backwards,” his collaboration with T.I. It’ll have you wanting to book a flight to Atlanta.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Sept. 28-Oct. 4

— Florence Pugh headlines Netflix's seven-episode adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 novel “East of Eden,” playing the charming, morally slippery Cathy Ames. It's written and executive produced by Zoe Kazan, granddaughter of Elia Kazan, who directed the famed 1955 film version that starred James Dean. This time, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist play brothers Adam and Charles Trask whose relationship is fractured when Ames enters their lives. Kazan says her version is a fuller telling of the story compared to her grandfather's take, including a deeper dive into Pugh's character. It premieres Thursday, Oct. 1.

— Catherine Zeta-Jones stars and executive produces the AMC+ series “Kill Jackie,” about a former international drug smuggler named Jackie Price, who spent two decades hiding in plain sight as an art dealer. Her cover blows up when she learns a crew of assassins have been hired to kill her. The eight-episode thriller, debuting Friday, Oct. 2, is adapted from Aidan Truhen's novel “The Price You Pay,” and comes from the creative team behind “Killing Eve.”

— In “Tip Toe,” Alan Cumming and David Morrissey play neighbors of 15 years whose easy rapport morphs into open hostility as rising bigotry seeps into their lives. It premieres Friday, Oct. 2 on Starz. Russell T. Davies (“Queer as Folk”) wrote all five episodes of the drama, which won rave reviews when it aired in the UK earlier this year.

— Just in time for spooky season, Tubi unwraps a horror anthology called “Bite Size Terror.” The series spotlights emerging writers and directors across body horror, dark comedy and the supernatural. Episodes include “Kachina,” about the deadly repercussions of an influencer hired to redecorate a home who disturbs a family's sacred doll while on the job and “The Deep End,” about a babysitter who realizes something's wrong with a child after an underwater trick in the pool. All episodes drop Friday, Oct. 2, making it perfect for Halloween-season binging.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Sept. 28-Oct. 4

— The world of Minecraft has expanded well beyond computers, with books, Lego sets, all sorts of merchandise and even a hit movie. But developer Mojang is still in the video game business, and its latest spinoff is “Minecraft Dungeons II.” It takes the familiar blocky characters — and maybe a chicken or two — and drops them into an uncharted new dimension called the Sift. You can play solo or join forces with up to three friends to battle the mobs threatening to invade the Overworld. The quest begins Tuesday on Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, Switch and PC.

— As “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve” begins, things are looking rough in Strangereal, Bandai Namco’s alternate-universe Earth. The Federation of Central Usea has been invaded by the Republic of Sotoa, but despite the rout, the FCU still has a few fighter jets at its disposal. It’s up to you and your wingmen to reclaim the skies over your homeland. The Ace Combat series has been delivering high-flying dogfighting action for 30 years now, and the latest chapter promises state-of-the-art graphics and exotic new weapons. Liftoff is Friday, Oct. 2, on Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

— Lou Kesten