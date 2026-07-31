What to Stream: 'Ted Lasso,' Billie Eilish, Stray Kids, 'You Me & Tuscany' and 'The Shards'

The return of “Ted Lasso” and Billie Eilish's immersive concert film are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: the rom-com “You, Me & Tuscany,” a new mini-album from Stray Kids and the new series based on Bret Easton Ellis' “The Shards.”

New movies to stream from Aug. 3-9

— A family is trapped inside their home for years in the new science-fiction thriller “The Last House,” streaming Friday, Aug. 7, on Netflix. Greta Lee and Wagner Moura play parents to two children who find themselves in the mysterious predicament in the Louis Leterrier-directed movie.

— James Cameron and Billie Eilish share the directing credit on the concert film “Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live),” which hits Paramount+ on Aug. 6. In her review, AP Music Writer Maria Sherman wrote that “While no movie can serve as the perfect replica of a transformative live music experience … (this) works an immersive magic. Every seat is the best seat in the house in these shots.”

— Halle Bailey plays a professional house sitter who impulsively takes up residence in an Italian villa in the romantic comedy “You, Me & Tuscany,” streaming on Peacock starting Friday, Aug. 7. Equal parts picturesque and improbable, the movie involves a case of mistaken identity and a lie about an engagement that gets in the way of a potentially real romance with Regé-Jean Page. Jocelyn Noveck, in her review for The Associated Press, wrote that it is “a movie as frothy and insubstantial as the foam on a nice cappuccino.”

— Colombian filmmaker Simón Mesa Soto won a prize from last year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section for “A Poet,” about a failed writer named Oscar, that will be streaming on Mubi on Friday, Aug. 7. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle, in his review, wrote that “while ‘A Poet’ might remind you of some other films — one would be Cord Jefferson’s ‘American Fiction’ — it is, like Oscar, steadfastly its own thing. Filmed on grainy 16mm, it’s even rough and dirty around the edges. … But if Soto’s film is loose and gritty, its satire is remarkably precise. This is a farce of creative life where the only pure artistic intention is a joke.”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream starting Aug. 7

— The British girl-group greats FLO have found “Therapy at the Club.” At least, that is the promise — and title — of their sophomore album. Expect 16 tracks of R&B-pop bliss. If there’s any wisdom to be learned on the dance floor here, it is because their silky-smooth, three-part vocal harmonies delivered the message.

— It’s hard to underscore just how massive Ravyn Lenae’s 2024 single “Love Me Not” was in 2025. The swoony song went mega-viral on TikTok and became the centerpiece of a lot of online conversation, much of which positioned Lenae as contemporary R&B’s saving grace. But a one-hit wonder with only a dance trend to her name she is not. “Blue Island,” her forthcoming third album, pushes boundaries — of genre, of expectation, of public perception. Start with the pop-y “Handle,” with its throwback synths, or the dreamy duet “Reputation” with Dominic Fike.

— The JYP Entertainment K-pop group Stray Kids return with a new mini-album on Friday, “This & That.” The seven-track release kicks off with the full-throttle “Run It,” an alt-hip-hop-pop anthem of epic proportions.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Aug. 3-9

— Hard to believe, but it's been three years since “Ted Lasso” concluded its third season on Apple TV. The lovably folksy soccer coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) led AFC Richmond to become No. 2 in the Premier League, behind Manchester City. He then resigned to return home to Kansas to spend more time with his son Henry. Now, the Emmy-winning series resumes Wednesday, Aug. 5, with Lasso returning to the U.K. to coach AFC Richmond's new women’s team. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift and Brendan Hunt return with Sudeikis for this continuation of the Lasso universe.

— Ryan Murphy has teamed up with “American Psycho” and “Less Than Zero” author Bret Easton Ellis to adapt Ellis' autofiction novel “The Shards” for FX. Set in 1981 in Los Angeles, it stars Igby Rigney as a privileged high school senior named Bret, who finds himself both suspicious of and obsessed with a new student (played by Homer James Jigme Gere). At the same time, a serial killer is targeting teens in the area and the kids are becoming increasingly paranoid. The show has a roster of rising talent including Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner and Graham Campbell. It also debuts Wednesday, Aug. 5, on FX on Hulu.

— It's gonna be a minute until Prime Video is ready to release “The Summer I Turned Pretty” movie or Season 2 of “Off Campus,” so it's churning out the YA shows to keep viewers swooning in the meantime. “Sterling Point” is the latest offering from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The OC,” “Gossip Girl”), who are co-showrunners alongside buzzy up-and-coming director and actor Megan Park (“My Old Ass”). It's about a teen named Annie who inherits her grandfather's island after his death. The drama begins Wednesday, Aug. 5.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Aug. 3-9

— Dogs have been part of video games since 1984’s “Duck Hunt,” but you don’t often get to control them. Koo, the co-star of “Beast of Reincarnation,” wants to change that. The feisty mutt and his human pal Emma are fighting bloodthirsty mutants and killer robots in a postapocalyptic Japan in the year 4026. Emma swings a mean katana, but she can call upon Koo to leap in and take a bite out of an enemy — or just sniff out treasure. This adventure comes from Tokyo’s Game Freak, best known for the “Pokémon” series, and it’s the studio’s first major project outside that franchise. You can fetch it Tuesday, Aug. 4, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— In “Big Walk,” you and up to 11 friends are dropped on a mysterious island, where your goal ... well, I’m not sure what your goal is. You can team up to solve puzzles. You can go for walks. You can sit and watch the sunset. Sometimes you’ll lose the ability to chat with your buddies, so you’ll need to figure out other ways to communicate. Australian developer House House is best known for 2019’s preposterous “Untitled Goose Game,” and its new release aims to transfer that cult hit's sense of whimsical chaos to a co-op package. The hike begins Tuesday, Aug. 4, on PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and PC.

— Lou Kesten