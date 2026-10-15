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Wholesale inflation jumped last month by most in four years as gas prices soared

Wholesale inflation spiked due to rising fuel costs; the surge intensifies pressure on officials to hike interest rates

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Wholesale inflation jumped last month by most in four years as gas prices soared
Wholesale inflation jumped last month by most in four years as gas prices soaredAlex Brandon - AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale inflation rose more quickly than expected last month on a big jump in fuel costs , a sign that stubbornly rising prices remain an economic challenge for consumers and a political problem for Republicans in the midterm elections.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which captures inflation before it reaches consumers — soared 6.3% in September from a year ago, up from 5.6% in August and the biggest increase since December 2022, the government said Thursday.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 1.3% from August to September, the largest since March 2022, after a 0.5% increase the previous month.

Thursday’s data amplifies the better-known consumer price index, released Wednesday, which also accelerated in September as gas prices jumped. A broad range of goods and services also got more expensive. Both inflation reports raise pressure on the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve to hike their key interest rate. Inflation has now topped the central bank’s 2% target for five and a half years.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.7% from August to September, up sharply from 0.2% in the previous month. Compared with a year ago, core prices rose 5%, up from 4.6% in August.

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