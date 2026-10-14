Will Hardy leads Utah Jazz into new season with fresh additions, but much to prove

Utah Jazz

Last season: 22-60, missed playoffs.

COACH: Will Hardy (fifth season, 107-221).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Memphis.

DEPARTURES: C Walker Kessler, PF-C Kevin Love, C Oscar Tshiebwe, SG John Konchar, SG Cody Williams, PG Kennedy Chandler, SG Bez Mbeng.

ADDITIONS: G Darryn Peterson, G Josh Okogie, C-F Jaxson Hayes, C Mo Bamba, F Harrison Ingram, G Josh Green.

What to expect

There's no real reason to tank anymore — the NBA's newest anti-tanking measures saw to that — and the Jazz might finally be ready to think about trying to reach the postseason for the first time in the Will Hardy era. The Jazz have the NBA's second-worst record over the last four seasons (behind only Washington) and have had 17 consecutive losing months (the last winning one was January 2024). But with a rookie star-in-waiting in Peterson and a highly skilled big man in Jaren Jackson Jr. to build around, there are reasons for hope.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Lauri Markkanen could easily be an All-Star, Keyonte George secured his space as the face of the franchise with a big contract, and there is depth. Hayes is a big-time finisher at the rim, and Ace Bailey might be a name to watch as a breakout candidate. Hard to tell until it happens, but it seems like the Jazz should be able to play fast as well.

The not-so-good: This could have been the tanking, but the Jazz simply had no interest in playing any defense last season. Teams didn't just shoot a ton of 3s against Utah, but they shot a ton of open 3s — a bad idea in this era of the NBA, when basically everybody with sneakers on can consistently make shots from 30 feet out. And let's not forget that the Jazz still play in the Western Conference, which will have no shortage of good teams once again. Hardy got the Jazz job after emerging from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree in San Antonio, and how he manages a season with actual expectations will be telling.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on Peterson, the enigmatic-at-times guard from Kansas who landed in Utah's lap thanks to some helpful lottery luck and the Jazz netting the No. 2 pick. Jackson was limited last season after knee surgery, but Markkanen is a proven force and George hasn't reached his ceiling.

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