With 13 new players, it's another rebuilding season for Shaheen Holloway at Seton Hall

Seton Hall (21-12, 10-10 Big East)

With a six-year contract extension worth a reported $24 million, Big East Coach of the Year Shaheen Holloway will attempt to rebuild and reload his team with 13 new players. This is the third straight season for a makeover. Holloway's teams are built on defense, but the stars only stay one year in South Orange, using the Pirates as a steppingstone for larger NIL money at rival schools.

Players to watch

Guard Simeon Wilcher returns to New Jersey via Texas and St. John's. Wilcher grew up in nearby Plainfield (N.J.) and was a sought-after recruit from state powerhouse Roselle Catholic. He was never more than a role player who never averaged double figures with Texas and St. John's but figures to step into a starting role in a depleted Seton Hall backcourt. ... Elijah Fisher, who started all 33 games at forward for the Pirates last season, won a court order to pursue a fifth year of eligibility. ... Devin Williams, one of the new players Holloway brought in, blocked 2.85 shots at Florida Atlantic, good enough for fifth in the country last season.

Departures and arrivals

The exodus was significant. After just one season with the Pirates, second team All-Big East guard Budd Clark and impressive freshman fifth man Najai Hines left for Ole Miss and UConn, respectively. ... Del Jones, who was fifth in the Big South in scoring at Radford last season, is in the mix to replace Clark at point guard. ... Dartmouth transfer Kareem Thomas, a career 43.8% 3-point shooter and Rodney Brown Jr., who is with his fourth school in as many years, will bring much-needed perimeter shooting.

Top games

The Pirates play nonconference games against Alabama (Nov. 13), Wisconsin (Nov. 19) and Kansas State (Dec. 4) before their rivalry game at Rutgers (Dec. 12). They open Big East play at Georgetown on Dec. 19 before hosting No. 4 UConn at the Prudential Center on Dec. 23. Former Pirates coach Kevin Willard brings Villanova in on Feb. 10.

Facts and figures

Seton Hall returns just 7.5% of its minutes from 2025-26. ... Holloway's team allowed just 65.3 points per game last season, which was second to St. John's in the conference and 11th in the country. ... They were also one of the worst 3-point shooting teams, connecting for 30.5 percent from beyond the arc. ... The Pirates declined a postseason invitation after failing to get an NCAA bid despite a 20-plus win season. ... Seton Hall was picked to finish ninth in the conference by a preseason coaches' poll.

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