With Vikings up next, Colts try to focus on football while reflecting on former GM Chris Ballard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The ramifications from Chris Ballard's firing continued to resonate throughout the Indianapolis Colts locker room Wednesday.

And everyone understood the message — win or more changes could be coming.

Two days after team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon announced her decision, Colts players got a chance to reflect on the man who constructed Indy's current roster even as they tried to remain focused on Sunday's game at unbeaten Minnesota.

“Whenever you see anyone let go in this business, especially someone like him — he's a first-class guy — it's tough,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “He cares about the players, treats all the players the right way, and you can tell he really cares. I feel lucky to have spent the time together with him and have the ultimate respect for who he is as a man. So it's tough, a tough part of the business.”

Ballard spent nearly a full decade making the tough personnel decisions, building bonds and earning the respect of his players.

He gave Jones a fresh start in 2025. Jones had sought and received his release from the New York Giants in November 2024 then finished that season on the Vikings practice squad.

Indy brought in Jones to compete for the starting job with Anthony Richardson, whose injury history and inconsistency created an opening just two seasons after Ballard used the No. 4 overall draft pick on Richardson. Indy re-signed Jones to a two-year deal in March based largely on his 10-game start last season before he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon.

Yet nobody in the team complex was more loyal to Richardson than Ballard.

“He believed in me enough to have me here, and I'm forever grateful for that,” Richardson said. “I'm trying to do my part and not make him feel like he made the wrong decision. So I'm just trying to keep getting better every week and am waiting on my opportunity.”

Many Colts fans wanted Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen gone last season. They started 8-2, then lost their final seven games and missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Instead, Irsay-Gordon gave both a second chance with a not-so-subtle stipulation — make the playoffs, compete for a Super Bowl or face the consequences.

A 2-3 start didn't help. Neither did last weekend's performance against previously winless Tennessee. Indy blew a 13-0 halftime lead, allowing the Titans to rally for a 26-20 victory as the home fans booed loudly throughout the second half and burst into chants of “Fire Ballard.”

On Monday, Irsay-Gordon announced she was making that very move, one that has put everyone at the team complex on notice.

“I think there's pressure in this league every year, regardless of the circumstances,” Steichen said. “And as the head coach, you've got to lead this team, empower your players, guide them through every single day and put them in position and that's I way look at it — put your head down and go to work. That's all you can do.”

Steichen said he has met with assistant general manager Ed Dodds, who will replace Ballard on an interim basis.

Some fans want even more changes as the Colts have lost 11 of 13, including seven straight road games. Steichen has repeatedly said this week he is not making a quarterback switch and does not intend to make any moves with his coaching staff.

Jones has struggled mightily this season, completing just 59.6% of his throws with four TD passes and six interceptions. He's also lost three fumbles and has taken 15 sacks.

The defense ranks in the bottom five of the league in points allowed (164) and is tied with Dallas and Philadelphia for the fewest takeaways (three).

And last weekend, the Colts special teams units allowed a 58-yard punt return to set up Tennessee's tying score and a blocked punt that was returned for the go-ahead score.

But with so much to correct, the Colts know they can't afford any distractions in this turbulent, emotional week. It's time to get back to football.

“I think every single day we have to come out here and no matter what happens, we have to go out there and continue to work to get over these losses,” Camryn Bynum said. “I think that's the biggest thing, being able to move forward from the bad weeks we've had. We have to move forward because, as players, the only thing we can control is our performance on that field.”

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