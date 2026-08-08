Yankees rally with 2 outs in 9th inning and beat Braves 3-2 in 10 after long rain delay

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice ripped a tying single off the right-field fence with two outs in the ninth inning and Ryan McMahon hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the New York Yankees rallied past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night in a rain-delayed game that ended after midnight.

Yankees left-hander Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his first outing against his former team, but Tyler Mahle matched him with six shutout innings in his Atlanta debut.

Austin Riley homered in the eighth and Matt Olson went deep in the ninth to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. With the Yankees down to their final out, slumping Austin Wells doubled home a run off All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias.

Amed Rosario walked before Rice singled on a 1-0 changeup.

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