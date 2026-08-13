Zambians cast ballots in a presidential election that tests incumbent's economic reforms
Zambians vote in presidential election; incumbent's economic reforms face widespread cost of living frustration
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LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambians began casting their votes Thursday in a presidential election that will test whether President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic reforms were enough to overcome widespread frustration over the cost of living.
Around 8 million people in the southern African country of 22 million are registered to vote in the one-day election. Voters will also choose members of Parliament and local government councilors. Results are expected on Monday, according to the electoral commission.
Hichilema faces 13 other candidates in the presidential vote, though Brian Mundubile of an opposition alliance is expected to be his strongest challenger.
The election is widely seen as a referendum on Hichilema’s handling of the economy. He came into power in 2021 and is seeking a second term. He argues that inherited an economy in crisis and has overseen the restructuring of Zambia’s massive foreign debt, presided over economic growth and helped to court investors.
Many Zambians say they don’t feel the benefits as unemployment, food prices and an unstable electricity supply continue to strain household budgets.
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