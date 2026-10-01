Zimbabwean tycoon killed in helicopter crash had cultivated presidents as friends

HARARE (AP) — The death in a helicopter crash of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and four others has reverberated across government and industry circles on the continent, as investigators began examining what caused the aircraft to go down.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo said the process of identifying the victims was “painful” because of the impact and damage of Wednesday's fiery crash near the capital, Harare.

Wicknell Chivayo was a close ally of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and often posted pictures of encounters, including dinners, with heads of state from across Africa.

In a condolence message, Mnangagwa said he was “numbed” by the death, describing Chivayo as “consummately philanthropic.”

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe said preliminary observations showed that the helicopter hit the ground, spilling fuel that ignited and burned surrounding grass. Officials said the cause of the crash had yet to be established. A black box was being examined, state broadcaster ZBC News reported. The mangled wreckage lay on the burnt grass as workers from a funeral parlor collected the victims' remains.

Chivayo lived a lavish lifestyle

The grim scene was a stark contrast to the flamboyant public life the businessman had cultivated. Just hours before the crash, he posted photographs of two luxury vehicles he said he was gifting two of his lawyers, along with $750,000 in cash.

He ended the post with the words: “Saved the best for last.” The giveaways were typical of a man who made extraordinary wealth and generosity central to his public image. Over the years, Chivayo gave away dozens of luxury cars, buses, cash and other gifts to celebrities, church leaders, sports figures, politicians and social media followers, frequently broadcasting his largesse online.

But perhaps more striking than the cars was the company he kept.

Chivayo, 43, nurtured unusually close relationships with African political leaders, regularly posting photographs and videos of encounters with presidents including Mnangagwa, Kenya’s William Ruto, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu and others.

In August, Chivayo posted a video showing Ruto driving him to a helicopter after attending a traditional engagement ceremony involving the Kenyan president’s daughter.

“I’ve lived large and had many different and exceptionally beautiful experiences in my opulent lifestyle, but certainly this was the first,” Chivayo wrote. Both Ruto, behind the wheel, and Chivayo are seen laughing, with Chivayo's wife grinning from the back seat.

Ruto called him "a dear friend."

Chivayo's Rolls-Royces, private aircraft, designer shoes, luxury watches, shopping trips abroad and multimillion-dollar gifts were a constant presence on social media, while his relationships with presidents gave him visibility far beyond Zimbabwe.

Business dealings have raised eyebrows

He had received multiple government contracts, some of which drew controversy or allegations of fraud that were thrown out by courts or dismissed by investigating authorities.

On Zimbabwean social media, some people openly celebrated his death, citing his wealth and political connections as reasons for their anger over the country’s economic hardships and allegations surrounding his business dealings. One prominent news website ran the headline: “We are not mourning — Zimbabweans celebrate death of controversial businessman.”

Others pushed back against the celebrations. “What kind of people are we who celebrate someone’s death? It’s un-African,” opposition lawmaker Chalton Hwende wrote.