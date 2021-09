Bolivia pide a la CIDH que declare "inadmisible" la cautelar presentada por Áñez para salir de prisión

12-06-2020 June 12, 2020, La Paz, LA PAZ, Bolivia: On World Blood Donor Day, the President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez donates blood and asks those recovered from Covid to donate plasma, outside Presidential Palace, in La Paz, Bolivia.Acting President Jeanine A§â?"ez donated blood and asked those recovered from Covid-19 to donate blood plasma and that this element not be marketed.''Let's be more human, let's be more supportive: I would like people to have much more hope,'' said the president. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Christian Lombardi