El Salvador prohíbe a los medios de comunicación reproducir los mensajes de las pandillas

31/03/2022 March 31, 2022, San Salvador, El Salvador: Police officers escort alleged gang members into a detention center. On Sunday, March 27, the Salvadoran Congress approved a State of Emergency after the country registered its highest ever daily murder toll, with 62 homicides recorded, due to gang-related violence. According to the Salvadoran government, more than 3,000 alleged gang members from the MS-13 and Barrio 18 gangs have been detained. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Camilo Freedman