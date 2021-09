Lionel Messi deslumbró en la victoria del PSG: la figura de la música internacional que se mezcló en el público

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with his teamate Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and Manchester City, at The Parc des Princes, in Paris, on September 28, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

FRANCK FIFE - AFP