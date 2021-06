A pesar de la pandemia, los niveles de dióxido de carbono en la atmósfera alcanzan máximos históricos

PacifiCorp's Hunter coal fired power pant releases steam as it burns coal outside of Castle Dale, Utah on November 14, 2019. - The 1,577 Megawatt power pant opened in 1978 and is one of the largest coal fired plants in the western United States. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

GEORGE FREY - AFP