Bolivia: dudas por la muerte del interventor de un banco tras caer de un décimo quinto piso

28 May 2023, Bolivia, Santa Cruz: A special unit removes the body of Carlos Alberto Colodro after he fell from the 14th floor of the building, according to an official statement. The circumstances of the death are still unclear. Colodro, a former high-ranking employee of the Central Bank of Bolivia, had been appointed by the Financial Services Supervisory Institute as general representative of Bank Fassil. Financial investigations are underway at Bank Fassil. Photo: Diego Tejerina/dpa (Photo by Diego Tejerina/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance - picture alliance